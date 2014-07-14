Jun Tomita, 88, a retired 3M researcher from Seattle, died on May 1 of natural causes.
Born in Parker, Wash., a young Tomita and his family were sent to war relocation camps in California and Wyoming as a result of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Later, while working in factories in Chicago, Tomita was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in military intelligence at Fort Snelling, Minn., and the Presidio in Monterey, Calif.
Tomita earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Washington in 1954. He then moved to St. Paul, Minn., where he began a 32-year career at 3M, developing and patenting industrial adhesives and coatings. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956.
He was active with the Hazel Park Congregational Church in St. Paul. He enjoyed playing bridge and golf, bowling, and traveling. After retiring, he and his wife, Flo, moved back to Seattle in 1987. His family remembers him as stoic, honest, and wise.
Tomita is survived by his wife, to whom he was married for 60 years; his daughters, Alyce Tomporowski, Susan Deeg, and Julie; son, Paul; and five grandchildren.
