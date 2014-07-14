Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Jun Tomita

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Jun Tomita, 88, a retired 3M researcher from Seattle, died on May 1 of natural causes.

Born in Parker, Wash., a young Tomita and his family were sent to war relocation camps in California and Wyoming as a result of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Later, while working in factories in Chicago, Tomita was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in military intelligence at Fort Snelling, Minn., and the Presidio in Monterey, Calif.

Tomita earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Washington in 1954. He then moved to St. Paul, Minn., where he began a 32-year career at 3M, developing and patenting industrial adhesives and coatings. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956.

He was active with the Hazel Park Congregational Church in St. Paul. He enjoyed playing bridge and golf, bowling, and traveling. After retiring, he and his wife, Flo, moved back to Seattle in 1987. His family remembers him as stoic, honest, and wise.

Tomita is survived by his wife, to whom he was married for 60 years; his daughters, Alyce Tomporowski, Susan Deeg, and Julie; son, Paul; and five grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William C. Scheuermann
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Wynne

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE