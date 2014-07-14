Advertisement

People

L. Paul Sinotte

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
L. Paul Sinotte, 86, a retired director of quality control at Merck Sharp & Dohme, died on Dec. 28, 2013, in North Wales, Pa.

Born in Haverhill, Mass., Sinotte received a B.S. in pharmacy from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. While in college, he served as a pharmacist mate with the U.S. Naval Medical Corps for 18 months. After being awarded a Purdue Research Foundation fellowship, he completed a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry at Purdue University in 1954.

Sinotte worked for 34 years for Merck Sharp & Dohme before retiring in 1988 as senior director for pharmaceutical quality control. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.

He was a past chairman of the quality control section of the American Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association. He served as a member of the Pennsylvania Drug, Device & Cosmetic Board and the board of directors of North Penn Hospital (now Lansdale Hospital). He was also involved in North Penn United Way and the North Wales Planning Commission.

Sinotte is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine; his sons, Raymond, Michael, and Peter; his daughters, Lorna Fitzgerald and Claire Uebele; and eight grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

