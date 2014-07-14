Nicox Adds Eye Drug With Buy Of Aciex

Nicox, a French ophthalmic drug specialist, has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Aciex Therapeutics. Nicox will pay $65 million up front, plus up to $55 million in future outlays if FDA approves drugs in Aciex’s pipeline. The deal will give Nicox two drug candidates in Phase III clinical trials for occular ailments: Aciex’s AC‑170 and its own latanoprostene bunod, currently being developed in partnership with Bausch & Lomb. Aciex’s AC-155, for postoperative inflammation and pain, is expected to enter Phase II trials next year.
