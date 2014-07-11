Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Republicans Seek Ouster Of Chemical Safety Board Chairman

Oversight: Congressmen ask President Obama to fire Rafael Moure-Eraso

by Jeff Johnson
July 11, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Several Republicans in the House of Representatives are continuing their push to dump the head of the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board. They are asking President Barack Obama to fire CSB Chairman Rafael Moure-Eraso.

In a July 7 letter, six congressmen repeat allegations made at a turbulent hearing in June before the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee. At the hearing, committee chairman Darrell E. Issa (R-Calif.) blasted Moure-Eraso’s leadership. Issa also released a Republican committee staff report that criticizes CSB for “serious management deficiencies” and lays primary blame on Moure-Eraso. During the hearing, Issa and other Republicans urged Moure-Eraso to step down (C&EN, June 30, page 5).

The criticisms pertain to delayed reports on industrial accidents and internal disputes among CSB members and staffers. Moure-Eraso and top managers were also castigated for inefficiency and creating a “toxic” work environment. In the report, unnamed staff members allege that Moure-Eraso is “bullying” and “abusive.”

In the weeks following the hearing, Moure-Eraso said he would not resign. He announced reforms he said would improve CSB management.

Moure-Eraso tells C&EN that the complaints against him are in large part political, noting that no Democrats had signed the letter to Obama. CSB is moving forward, he says. It will hold a hearing July 16 in Charleston, W.Va., to release its final report on the AL Solutions industrial dust accident in West Virginia that killed three workers in 2010. CSB will also provide an update on its investigation of the Freedom Industries tank farm leak that contaminated West Virginia drinking water earlier this year.

The letter signers are Issa, Reps. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas), John L. Mica (R-Fla.), Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio), Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), and Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.).

The White House did not respond to C&EN’s inquiries about the letter.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical Safety Board Moves To Fire Two Top Staff
More Trouble For Ex-Safety Board Chair
President’s Pick To Lead Chemical Safety Board Pledges To Examine Struggling Agency

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE