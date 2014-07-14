Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert W. Zwanzig

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Zwanzig
[+]Enlarge
Robert W. Zwanzig

Robert W. Zwanzig, 86, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland and scientist emeritus at the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases

(NIDDK), died on May 15 in Bethesda, Md.

Born in Brooklyn, Zwanzig earned a B.S. in chemistry at Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering) in 1948, an M.S. in chemistry at the University of Southern California in 1950, and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the California Institute of Technology in 1952.

He was an assistant professor of chemistry at Johns Hopkins University from 1954 until 1958, when he joined the staff of the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards & Technology).

Zwanzig joined the Institute of Physical Science & Technology at the University of Maryland in 1966. Then in 1988, he served as chief of the section on theoretical biophysics in the Laboratory of Chemical Physics in NIDDK, a role he held until his retirement in 2004.

An expert in the field of statistical mechanics, Zwanzig produced numerous fundamental articles and the book “Nonequilibrium Statistical Mechanics,” based on his research. He developed a mathematical projection operator technique that has been a cornerstone of the study of irreversible processes. In addition, he introduced perturbation theory as a route to obtain thermodynamic properties of gases and liquids.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952 and receiving three of its awards: the Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry in 1976, the Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics in 1984, and the Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids in 1994. He was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

He enjoyed baking bread and made-from-scratch pizza and making dry martinis and hearty soups. He was also an ice dancer and enjoyed walking the towpath along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal.

He is survived by Frances, his wife of 60 years; his daughter, Elizabeth Bennett; and his son, Carl.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew Streitwieser
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William M. (Mickey) Haynes
Andrew P. Stefani

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE