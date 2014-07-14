Succinic Acid Deal Gets An Expansion

BioAmber, which is developing succinic acid and 1,4-butanediol (BDO) made from sugar, has expanded a supply agreement with Vinmar International, a Houston-based distribution company. In January, Vinmar agreed to buy 100,000 metric tons of BDO annually, for 15 years, from a BioAmber facility that is scheduled to open in 2017. The expanded deal includes an added 70,000 tons of succinic acid from the same plant and 10,000 tons from a smaller plant BioAmber is set to open next year in Sarnia, Ontario. Vinmar also agreed to buy an additional 150,000 tons of succinic acid per year from a third plant planned for 2020.
