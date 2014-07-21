BASF, Alpek To Swap Polymer Businesses

BASF and the Mexican chemical maker Alpek have signed agreements to trade polymer businesses in the Americas. Under the deal, which requires antitrust approval, BASF will acquire the polyurethane business of Polioles, which is a joint venture between the two firms. Alpek, meanwhile, will get the expandable polystyrene (EPS) businesses in the Americas owned by Polioles and BASF. The deal doesn’t include BASF’s Neopor brand of graphite-containing EPS. About 380 employees work for the affected EPS businesses; 60 work for the polyurethane business.
