Racing To Detect Brain Trauma
Scientists search for biomarkers and imaging tools to diagnose concussion-related brain disease while a person is still alive
July 21, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 29
The federal government is using more competitions in an attempt to spur innovation
X-ray method provides insight into the material that gives Grecian pottery its distinctive look
A clearer picture might pave the way for new painkillers
The pipeline of drugs to treat the rare disease is starting to flow
Ocean acidification opens doors for research on marine life, development of sensors, and efforts to mitigate adverse effects
What’s now considered a weed was once a dietary staple for inhabitants of Al Khiday, Sudan