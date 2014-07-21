Advertisement

09229-cover-opener2.jpg
09229-cover-opener2.jpg
July 21, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 29

Scientists search for biomarkers and imaging tools to diagnose concussion-related brain disease while a person is still alive﻿

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 29
Neuroscience

Racing To Detect Brain Trauma

Scientists search for biomarkers and imaging tools to diagnose concussion-related brain disease while a person is still alive﻿

The Power Of Prizes

The federal government is using more competitions in an attempt to spur innovation

Probing Attic Black Glaze

X-ray method provides insight into the material that gives Grecian pottery its distinctive look

  • Pharmaceutical Chemicals

    How Does Acetaminophen Work? Researchers Still Aren’t Sure

    A clearer picture might pave the way for new painkillers

  • Rare Disease

    Help For Boys With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

    The pipeline of drugs to treat the rare disease is starting to flow

  • Environment

    Oceans In Crisis Promote Research

    Ocean acidification opens doors for research on marine life, development of sensors, and efforts to mitigate adverse effects

Science Concentrates

Environment

Prehistoric Plaque Reveals Plant Consumption

What’s now considered a weed was once a dietary staple for inhabitants of Al Khiday, Sudan

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Jellyfish Diapers, Cocaine In The Water

 

