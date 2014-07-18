Advertisement

Environment

Candidates Named For American Chemical Society Fall Election

Vote: Ballot names announced for ACS president-elect, directors-at-large, and District III and VI Director

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Most Popular in Environment

Candidates for American Chemical Society 2015 president-elect and four additional spots on the ACS Board of Directors have been announced for ACS’s fall election. The new president-elect will serve in the society’s three-year presidential succession, and those elected to director seats will serve three-year terms starting in 2015.

Candidates for president-elect are Peter K. Dorhout, dean of arts and sciences and a professor of chemistry at Kansas State University, Manhattan; William A. Lester Jr., a professor of the graduate school in the chemistry department at the University of California, Berkeley, and faculty senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; and Donna J. Nelson, an organic chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma.

 

Director of District III candidates are incumbent Pat N. Confalone, consultant at Confalone Consulting in Wilmington, Del.; and Anne S. DeMasi, hazard communication manager at Chemtura, in Philadelphia.

Competing for a term as District VI director are Paul W. Jagodzinski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry & Natural Sciences and professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff; and Lee H. Latimer, principal of LHLatimer Consulting in Oakland, Calif.

Councilors will elect two directors-at-large this fall. The candidates are Dawn A. Brooks, adviser, diabetes clinical development, Eli Lilly & Co., Indianapolis; incumbent William F. Carroll Jr., vice president, Occidental Chemical, Dallas; incumbent Barbara A. Sawrey, dean of undergraduate education, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs, and distinguished teaching professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at UC San Diego; and Ellen B. Stechel, deputy director of LightWorks, professor of practice in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Arizona State University, Tempe, and senior sustainability scientist, Global Institute of Sustainability, Tempe.

Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 8 issue of C&EN, which is published by ACS.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed on Oct. 3, voting will be open until Nov. 14; results will be announced shortly thereafter. ACS members will have the option to vote via Internet or paper ballot.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

