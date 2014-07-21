Codexis Licenses Enzymes To GSK

Biocatalyst developer Codexis has licensed its enzyme engineering technology to GlaxoSmithKline for making pharmaceuticals and other health care products. GSK will pay Codexis $6 million up front and another $19 million over two years as it transfers the technology to its Upper Merion, Pa., R&D site. Under the license, GSK can use the technology to develop enzymes for manufacturing processes and to create therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic products. Codexis could receive milestone payments of up to $39 million per project, plus royalties, if GSK is successful in using the technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter