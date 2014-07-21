DSM Will Buy Chinese Vitamin C Producer

DSM has agreed to acquire the Chinese vitamin C producer Aland. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Aland employs 1,850 people and operates a plant in Jingjiang, Jiangsu province. It recorded vitamin C sales of $90 million in 2013. DSM, which disclosed talks about the acquisition in April, is not buying Aland’s consumer health business. The Dutch company says it remains fully committed to its current vitamin C facility in Dalry, Scotland. Vitamin C is the world’s largest-volume vitamin.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter