Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA’s Chemical Assessment Program Slowly Improving

by Glenn Hess
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

It will take EPA up to five more years to reform its program for assessing the potential hazards and risks associated with industrial chemicals, says Kenneth Olden, director of EPA’s National Center for Environmental Assessment. The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) has identified shortcomings in EPA’s Integrated Risk Information System and has called for fundamental improvements to the program’s scientific foundation. Testifying last week before the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee, Olden assured lawmakers that EPA is making progress. But he said it will take another three to five years to completely implement NAS’s recommendations. Michael P. Walls, vice president of regulatory and technical affairs at the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group, agreed that EPA has addressed some concerns raised by NAS. But he said the “most critical changes needed to achieve the scientific standards” recommended by NAS have not yet been made. EPA still needs to improve how scientific evidence is evaluated and integrated into assessments and to enhance how information is communicated to the public, Walls told the panel.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE