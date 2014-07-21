Elevance Metathesis Coming To Malaysia

Elevance Renewable Sciences and the palm oil producer Genting Plantations are joining to build a 240,000-metric-ton-per-year biorefinery in Lahad Datu, Malaysia. Elevance uses olefin metathesis to transform vegetable oil into ingredients for personal care, detergents, lubricants, and other products. Genting, which will own 75% of the venture, will pay Elevance for a license, plant design, intellectual property, and technical services. Elevance will market chemicals from the facility. Elevance expects the Malaysian plant to be its third; it runs one in Indonesia with partner Wilmar International and has plans for one in Mississippi.
