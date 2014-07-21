Evonik, Partner Plan China Silica Boost

Evonik Industries and the Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings are forming a joint venture in China to produce fumed silica and ultrapure silicon tetrachloride. To be 60% owned by Evonik, the venture will build plants for both materials in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, with a combined capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year. Silicon tetrachloride that GCL-Poly generates as a by-product in its polysilicon operations will be the venture’s raw material. Start-up is scheduled for 2016.
