Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Francesco (Frank) Asaro

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Francesco (Frank) Asaro, 86, a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) senior scientist emeritus and nuclear chemist who helped devise the asteroid impact theory to explain the mass extinctions that wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, died in Redwood City, Calif., on June 10.

Born to avocado farmers in Escondido, Calif., Asaro attended the University of California, Berkeley, earning a B.S. in chemistry in 1948 and a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1953 under Isadore Perlman.

Asaro joined LBNL in 1950 to continue working with Perlman, who was also the head of the lab’s now-defunct Nuclear Chemistry Division. Together, they helped refine neutron activation analysis (NAA) into a technology precise enough to determine the origins of archaeological artifacts by measuring their chemical compositions.

For many years, Asaro was a scientist in LBNL’s Nuclear Chemistry Division, before working in its Environmental Energy Technologies Division.

He was part of the team that developed the mass extinction theory, which proposed that an asteroid’s impact hurled a cloud of dust into the atmosphere so thick that it obscured the sun, suppressed photosynthesis, and caused mass extinctions. For his part, Asaro contributed his great skill in measuring unusually high levels of iridium of extraterrestrial origin found in rocks from Earth’s Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary layer, which provided critical support for the theory.

Asaro spent much of his career applying NAA to archaeological studies. He demonstrated that Drake’s Plate, a metal plaque purportedly left by Sir Francis Drake when his ship dropped anchor at the California coast in 1579, was a fake. After his retirement from LBNL in 1991, Asaro continued to investigate a series of archaeological and historical challenges.

Asaro’s wife of 63 years, Lucille, predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Frank, and three daughters, Antonina, Catherine, and Marianna.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ammonia points to volcanism on Pluto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ice cores may have tracked ancient Rome’s boom and bust
William Hulstrunk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE