Leaves Of Green

The editorial “Lessons of Leaves” was most enjoyable (C&EN, May 5, page 3). However, sentence two of paragraph seven, which reads in part that leaves “capture a portion of the energy in sunlight and convert it into a host of useful chemicals,” is incorrect and incomplete. In photosynthesis, the energy captured enables the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into useful chemicals. Rudy Baum’s often‑expressed views on climate change rarely if ever acknowledge this potential benefit of increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Robert L. Kabel
State College, Pa.
I am glad that Baum chose to rerun the 10-year-old editorial “Lessons of Leaves.” Leaves are indeed a perfect metaphor for our times.
Between the recent advances in photoelectric cells and the “rhubarb” battery, these are exciting times in chemistry.
Ted Reid
Lubbock, Texas
