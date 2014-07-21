Linde Opens Hydrogen Fuel Plant In Vienna

Industrial gas firm Linde has opened in Vienna, Austria, what it calls the world’s first facility to produce small-scale hydrogen fueling stations. For the project, the firm modernized and expanded its Vienna application center, which is the development home of its compact ionic-liquid-based hydrogen compressor. Linde and Iwatani, a Japanese gas and energy firm, also announced a deal to deliver 28 of the stations for fuel-cell vehicles. The first has opened in Amagasaki, Japan.
