Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Mechanism Of Thalidomide Found

Drug has dual activities, both preventing and promoting degradation of enzyme substrates

by Stu Borman
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Researchers have found that the drug thalidomide works in an unexpectedly complex way. Originally banned for causing birth defects when administered to pregnant women as a sedative, thali­domide was subsequently discovered to have anticancer effects and is now an approved medication. But its mechanism of action has remained unknown. In 2010, Hiroshi Handa of Tokyo Institute of Technology and coworkers found that its biological target is cereblon, a component of an E3 ubi­quitin ligase complex called CRL4CRBN that marks substrates for degradation. Now, Nicolas H. Thomä of the Friedrich ­Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research, in Basel, and coworkers have obtained crystal structures of thalidomide or derivatives bound to cereblon, enabling them to characterize the drug’s mechanism (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/­nature13527). When thalidomide binds cereblon, it inhibits the ligase’s normal activity by preventing endogenous substrates from binding, protecting them from degradation. But it also recruits the transcription factors IKZF1 and IKZF3 to the enzyme’s active site, promoting their degradation. The work could help lead to the discovery of other small molecules that modulate the ligase complex in a similar dual manner, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Target acquired for previously undruggable transcription factor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New thalidomide nuance revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE