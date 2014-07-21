Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Michael F. Lappert

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Michael F. Lappert, 85, a professor of inorganic chemistry at England’s University of Sussex, died on March 28 after falling while playing tennis on campus.

Born in Czechoslovakia, Lappert obtained a bachelor’s degree in 1949 and a Ph.D. in 1951, both in chemistry from Northern Polytechnic Institute in London (now London Metropolitan University).

After working as a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology, he joined the University of Sussex as a reader in 1964. He was promoted to professor in 1969.

In his pioneering work, Lappert conducted research on organometallic compounds, which are of importance in catalysis, and the synthesis of drugs, plastics, and new materials. He published hundreds of papers and continued to work in his office until his death.

He was elected a fellow of the U.K.’s Royal Society and was president of the Dalton Division of the U.K.’s Royal Society of Chemistry from 1989 until 1991. Lappert was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1964.

He received numerous awards, including the Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry from ACS in 1976.

Colleagues remember him as extraordinarily kind and generous with his time and advice, especially with younger colleagues and his students.

A polymath, he could speak knowledgeably about art, literature, theater, opera, politics, and sports.

Lappert is survived by his wife, Lorna.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Pascual Royo﻿
Peter A. S. Smith
Louis L. Skaletzky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE