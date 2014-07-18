Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Novartis Licenses Google ‘Smart Lens’ Technology

Drug company and electronics firm see applications in eye, diabetes treatment

by Michael McCoy
July 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Novartis
A prototype smart lens.
A hand holds a contact lens.
Credit: Novartis
A prototype smart lens.

In another move by a drug company into the realm of electronics-enabled health care, Novartis’s Alcon eye care division has agreed to license “smart lens” technology from Google.

Developed by Google X, a Google “secret lab” focused on solving big global problems, the technology is a way to embed contact lenses with noninvasive sensors, microchips, and other electronics.

Novartis envisions two applications for the technology. One is helping diabetic patients manage their disease by measuring glucose levels in eye fluid using a smart lens connected wirelessly to a mobile phone. At present, people with diabetes must draw blood and place it in a glucose measuring device.

The other application is treating presbyopia, the loss of the eye’s ability to focus on close objects that occurs naturally with aging. When combined with refractive surgery, the smart lens has the potential to help restore the eye’s natural ­autofocus, according to the drugmaker.

Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez calls the agreement with Google “a key step for us to go beyond the confines of traditional disease management.”

Novartis is one of several big drugmakers that are starting to work at the interface of electronics and traditional pharmaceuticals. GlaxoSmithKline, for example, is funding research into tiny devices that modulate electrical signals in the body (C&EN, June 30, page 15). And Novartis is an investor in Proteus HealthCare, which is developing drugs embedded with sensors that can relay information about the body’s response to them.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tenpoint gets $70 million to tackle vision loss with ex vivo and in vivo approaches
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japanese firms push into cell therapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smart shirt debuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE