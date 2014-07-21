Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert L. Letsinger

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Robert L. Letsinger, 92, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Northwestern University who played a critical role in developing DNA synthesis methods, died on May 26 at his Seattle home.

Born in Bloomfield, Ind., Letsinger earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1943 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1945, both from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. During World War II, he conducted research at MIT with the Rubber Reserve Corp., contributing to the development of a new method for preparing synthetic rubber.

In 1946, Letsinger became an instructor in the chemistry department at Northwestern, where he would remain for 50 years.

Letsinger conducted pioneering research focused on developing solid-phase methods for rapid and convenient synthesis of oligonucleotides using a range of internucleotide linkage chemistries developed in his lab. This work provided a foundation for new approaches to medical research.

He served on several medical advisory boards and was an HIV research consultant for Gilead Sciences. After retiring from teaching in 1991, he cofounded Nanosphere, a biotech firm specializing in the development of medical diagnostic tools.

Letsinger was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1986 and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences in 1988 and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.

He received many awards, including the Humboldt U.S. Senior Scientist Award in 1988 and the B. F. Goodrich Collegiate Inventors Award in 1997.

Letsinger traveled extensively, both professionally and for pleasure. His family remembers him for his warmth and humor, his enthusiasm for greeting life’s challenges, and his ease in expressing gratitude.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; his daughter Rita; and a grandson. He is survived by his son, Reed; daughter Sue; two grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Milan R. Uskokovic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William A. Remers
William Hulstrunk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE