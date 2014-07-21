Science Degree Holders Don’t Stay In Science Fields

Three-quarters of students who get degrees in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields don’t end up working in STEM occupations, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released on July 10. Physical sciences, which include chemistry, follow the overall STEM trend in the 2012 data, whereas engineering and computer sciences retain more workers in STEM occupations.
