Senate Probes Price Of Gilead’s Sovaldi

A Senate committee is probing the lofty price for Sovaldi, Gilead Sciences’ hepatitis C virus treatment. Congressional staffers are seeking detailed documentation related to Gilead’s acquisition of Pharmasset, which invented Sovaldi; a breakdown of how much was spent to discover and develop the molecule; and communications between Gilead and its financial advisers. Congress has seized on Sovaldi, which costs $84,000 per treatment course, as an example of increasingly extreme drug prices. In a letter to Gilead’s CEO, the two senators spearheading the investigation say Sovaldi could be responsible for a $2 billion increase in Medicare spending on prescription drugs between 2014 and 2015.
