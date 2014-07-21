Specialty Generics Firm Goes To Pfizer

Pfizer has agreed to acquire InnoPharma, a Piscataway, N.J.-based supplier of hard-to-manufacture injectable generic drugs. Pfizer will pay InnoPharma’s owners $225 million, plus up to $135 million in milestone payments. Pfizer says InnoPharma’s portfolio—10 injectable generics approved by FDA and 19 filed with the agency—will bring its own product line up to 73 approved and filed generic injectables.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter