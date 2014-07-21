Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Tax-Advantaged Pharma Deals Come Under Fire

Acquisitions: Mergers involving AbbVie, Abbott, and Mylan face government backlash

by Ann M. Thayer
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Lew
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Jacob Lew.
Credit: Newscom

AbbVie and Abbott, the two Illinois companies formed from the 2012 split of Abbott Laboratories, are both involved in tax-inversion acquisitions being criticized by lawmakers because they would allow U.S. companies to move offshore to pay less tax.

AbbVie, a research-based drug firm, looks close to succeeding in its quest for Shire after pursuing the Irish firm since May. Acquiring the specialty drugmaker would allow AbbVie to lower its tax rate to about 13% from 22% by moving its headquarters to the U.K.

After refusing many previous offers from AbbVie, Shire finally agreed to talk last week. On the table is a new cash and stock offer of nearly $54 billion that would give Shire’s shareholders a 25% stake in AbbVie. Shire’s board says it will support a merger if other terms are resolved.

Meanwhile, Abbott will sell a primarily European generic drug business to Pennsylvania-based Mylan. Under the $5.3 billion deal, Abbott will get a 21% stake in a new company created from the business and Mylan. Abbott will retain its generics business in emerging markets, along with its medical devices, diagnostics, and nutritionals units.

The deal would allow Mylan to reincorporate in the Netherlands at a lower tax rate. In April, Mylan had pursued a merger with Sweden’s Meda for similar reasons.

Debate around inversions heated up this spring when several major drug firms started chasing tax-related deals. In May, legislators introduced bills in Congress to quash such moves after Pfizer attempted and failed to acquire London-based AstraZeneca. The latest deals prompted U.S. Treasury Department Secretary Jacob J. Lew to ask House and Senate leaders last week for immediate action to ban inversions, retroactive to May.

Similar anti-inversion rules were included in President Barack Obama’s 2015 budget proposal. Lew wants a ban on inversions until Congress passes tax reform, according to Terry Haines, senior political strategist at the investment research firm ISI Group. But for now it’s mostly “political noise,” Haines says. “We continue to believe Congress will not take action this year to stop inversions, and 2015 will see a bipartisan comprehensive tax-reform effort that improves incentives for U.S. companies to stay in the U.S.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tax rules kill Pfizer-Allergan merger deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer, Allergan To Combine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer And Allergan Confirm Merger Talks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE