Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

William F. Blatt

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 21, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

William F. Blatt, 87, an ultrafiltration scientist and inventor, died at home in Tucson on June 1.

Born in New York City, Blatt served in the Navy during World War II before receiving a bachelor’s degree Phi Beta Kappa in 1948 from New York University. He earned a master’s degree in 1951 and a Ph.D. in 1954, both in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he then worked as a researcher for approximately two years.

Blatt then worked for the Army in Fort Knox, Ky., and Natick, Mass. Later, he became head of research and development at Bedford, Mass.-based Amicon, a producer of filtration materials for separation processes used by the biotechnology and health care industries. He retired from the firm in 1991.

He is credited with many publications and several patents. His work involved fractionation of whole blood and protein solutions by membrane partition chromatography. He developed numerous devices, including the Minicon, a widely used disposable ultrafiltration device. Blatt was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1959.

He enjoyed living in Tucson in retirement.

Blatt is survived by his wife, Mavis; daughters, Karen and Pamela; sons, David and William II; and five grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Raymond W. Garris
Werner S. Zimmt
William Copulsky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE