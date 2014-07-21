William F. Blatt, 87, an ultrafiltration scientist and inventor, died at home in Tucson on June 1.
Born in New York City, Blatt served in the Navy during World War II before receiving a bachelor’s degree Phi Beta Kappa in 1948 from New York University. He earned a master’s degree in 1951 and a Ph.D. in 1954, both in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he then worked as a researcher for approximately two years.
Blatt then worked for the Army in Fort Knox, Ky., and Natick, Mass. Later, he became head of research and development at Bedford, Mass.-based Amicon, a producer of filtration materials for separation processes used by the biotechnology and health care industries. He retired from the firm in 1991.
He is credited with many publications and several patents. His work involved fractionation of whole blood and protein solutions by membrane partition chromatography. He developed numerous devices, including the Minicon, a widely used disposable ultrafiltration device. Blatt was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1959.
He enjoyed living in Tucson in retirement.
Blatt is survived by his wife, Mavis; daughters, Karen and Pamela; sons, David and William II; and five grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter