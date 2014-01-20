2014 ACS National Award Winners

The following vignettes highlight some of the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2014. C&EN will publish the remaining sets of vignettes over the next several weeks. A profile of Stephen J. Lippard, the 2014 Priestley Medalist, will appear in the March 17 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on March 18 in conjunction with the spring ACS national meeting in Dallas. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco, Aug. 10–14.
