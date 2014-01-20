Building Antibody-Drug Conjugates

January 20, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 3
Participants in a complex supply chain are gearing up to meet demand for an expected flood of targeted therapies
Two studies reveal intricacies of the roles acyl carrier proteins play in biosyntheses of fatty acids and lipid A
Under a controversial patent regime, Indian companies supply pharmaceuticals to more and more patients globally
Researchers seek mechanism for cancer drug bexarotene’s alleged activity against Alzheimer’s
Inventing new medicines inside university walls requires complex funding and a highly collaborative research plan
Wasp, bee, and ant queens share communication chemicals for sterilizing workers in colonies