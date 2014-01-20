Advertisement

09203-cover-mabcxd.jpg
09203-cover-mabcxd.jpg
January 20, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 3

Participants in a complex supply chain are gearing up to meet demand for an expected flood of targeted therapies

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 3
All Issues

Start-ups

Building Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Participants in a complex supply chain are gearing up to meet demand for an expected flood of targeted therapies

247th ACS National Meeting

Dallas, March 16–20

How Acyl Carrier Proteins Work

Two studies reveal intricacies of the roles acyl carrier proteins play in biosyntheses of fatty acids and lipid A

  • Business

    Welcome To The World’s Drugstore

    Under a controversial patent regime, Indian companies supply pharmaceuticals to more and more patients globally

  • Biological Chemistry

    Learning An Old Drug’s New Tricks

    Researchers seek mechanism for cancer drug bexarotene’s alleged activity against Alzheimer’s

  • Business

    Anatomy Of An Academic Drug Discovery Program

    Inventing new medicines inside university walls requires complex funding and a highly collaborative research plan

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Ancient Fertility Pheromone

Wasp, bee, and ant queens share communication chemicals for sterilizing workers in colonies

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Dog Compasses, Unauthorized Pyramid Exploration

 

