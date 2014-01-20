247th ACS National Meeting

Dallas Credit: Shutterstock

The Dallas Convention Center will serve as the location for the 247th American Chemical Society National Meeting.

Symposia supporting the meeting’s theme, “Chemistry & Materials for Energy,” are organized by thematic program chair Michelle V. Buchanan, associate laboratory director for physical sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

ACS President Thomas J. Barton will host 29 technical divisions and seven committees in original programming over 806 half-day oral sessions and 127 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. More than 10,000 papers will be presented, and more than 4,000 poster presentations will take place at the meeting.

Barton will also host numerous events and symposia during the meeting, including a public outreach event, “Exploring Our World through Chemistry,” at the Perot Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday, March 15, at 10 AM. The event will provide hands-on, age-appropriate activities.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the ACS Career Fair will provide opportunities for interviews (both on-site and online), one-on-one career assistance, and more than 30 career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 200 companies that will showcase services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in more than 300 booths.

The 2014 ACS national award winners will be recognized with a banquet on Tuesday at 6:30 PM, and Stephen J. Lippard, the Arthur Amos Noyes Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will deliver the Priestley Medal Address. Although the banquet is a ticketed event, all registered meeting attendees are welcome to the Priestley Medal Address at 9:30 PM, free of charge. The Arthur C. Cope Award winners will be recognized at the ACS fall national meeting in San Francisco.

If you have time to spare between these organized events, the Dallas Convention Center itself provides some history about the city—the lobbies and concourses are decorated with mosaics that tell the history of Dallas. Or if you want to venture off the convention center grounds, within walking distance are plenty of restaurants that specialize in Tex-Mex, seafood, Texas barbecue, or steak dinners.

