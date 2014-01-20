Biogen And Sangamo Target Blood Diseases

Biogen Idec will work with Sangamo BioSciences on developing treatments for inherited conditions related to the abnormal structure or underproduction of hemoglobin, such as sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia. Sangamo’s zinc finger nuclease genome-editing technology will allow the partners to precisely target and knock out key regulators of gene expression or insert a corrective gene to replace the defective copy. Biogen Idec will pay Sangamo $20 million up front and support R&D. Sangamo could receive another $300 million in milestone payments.
