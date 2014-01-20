Daniel Rabinovich Wins Science Writing Award

Daniel Rabinovich, a professor of inorganic chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, is the winner of the 2014 Elizabeth A. Wood Science Writing Award, given by the American Crystallographic Association (ACA) in recognition of authors whose books or articles have brought science to the attention of a wider audience.
Rabinovich was cited for his publication record, interest in the history of chemistry and stamps, and dedication to promoting excellence in science. The prize includes $1,500 and up to $1,500 in travel expenses to attend the ACA annual meeting.
