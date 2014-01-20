Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Engineered For Space Travel

January 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The editorial “JFK Flew Us to the Moon” was a fine tribute to President John F. Kennedy, who inspired interest in science and technology by initiating the program to put a man on the moon (C&EN, Dec. 2, 2013, page 3). Unfortunately, the editorial implied that the moon landing was a triumph of science by stating, “Kennedy’s confidence in science was most memorably manifested by his challenge to ... land a man on the moon.” Then it quoted JFK defining the lunar landing program with these expressions: “development of the appropriate lunar spacecraft,” “to develop alternate liquid and solid fuel boosters,” “other engine development,” and “unmanned explorations.”

These are all engineering operations that were successfully completed. Despite this, the word engineering did not appear once in the editorial.

Why was one of the most spectacular engineering feats of the 20th century presented as a scientific accomplishment? Is it out of deference to JFK, who referred to the “science and technology” that would be required for the program, implying that scientists and technicians could handle the job? Other journalists (and politicians), as Henry Petroski opines in “The Essential Engineer,” don’t seem to know the difference between science and engineering and usually credit noble scientists for successful projects and denigrate the work of engineers.

Certainly the editor of an outstanding “engineering news” magazine shouldn’t have that problem. Whatever the reason, in the future please do more to promote the good works of engineers in Chemical & Engineering News.

Herb Waddell
Berkeley Heights, N.J

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Thoughts on emojis
More Chemistry Rock Stars
Politics And The Pill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE