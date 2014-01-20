Forensic Science Panel Selected

The Department of Justice and NIST unveiled the 37 inaugural members of a National Commission on Forensic Science last week. They span the academic, legal, forensic science, and advocacy communities. Nobel Laureate Thomas R. Cech of the University of Colorado and Linda C. Jackson, director of the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, are among several chemists selected for the panel from 300 applicants. The commission is the first major attempt by the government to address a 2009 National Academies report that found pervasive flaws with the nation’s forensic science system. Sen. John D. Rockefeller IV (D-W.Va.) said he is satisfied with the commission’s makeup. “We need the best from all areas to accomplish the vital task of strengthening the science and standards underlying forensic disciplines used in our justice system.”
