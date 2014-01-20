Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Government Roundup

January 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Carbon dioxide emissions from the U.S. energy sector increased in 2013 for the first time in three years, the Energy Information Administration reports. The annual increase is small, roughly 2%, and due to a slight increase in coal consumption for electric power. Overall CO2 emissions for 2013 were about 10% below 2005 levels.

The Fermi Award, a presidentially bestowed prize and one of the government’s oldest and most prestigious awards for scientific achievement, will go to Allen J. Bard, the Hackerman-Welch Regents Chair in Chemistry at the University of Texas, Austin. Bard was tapped for the award last week.

Cosmetics that contain ingredients known or suspected to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm are listed in a new database launched by the California Department of Public Health. Consumers can search the database by product type, product name, or company name.

North Carolina State University will house the first of three planned manufacturing institutes aimed at boosting energy efficiency and advanced manufacturing, the White House says. Financed by a $70 million grant from the Energy Department, the institute will focus on developing the next generation of high-power electronic chips and devices.

Assessing alternatives to hazardous substances found in products is the focus of a new guide from a group of state regulators. The Interstate Chemicals Clearinghouse guide is available at bit.ly/1as54jP.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Size up your state: Industry-funded R&D
Commission Tapped To Study National Labs
Government Roundup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE