IFF Snaps Up Israeli Ingredients Firm

International Flavors & Fragrances has acquired Aromor Flavors & Fragrances, an Israeli maker of specialty ingredients. Aromor has about 90 employees and posts annual sales of roughly $35 million, some of which are to IFF. It operates a chemical plant in Kibbutz Givat Oz with capacity of 400 metric tons per year. The firm says it specializes in allylic oxidations, oxidative degradations, dehydrohalogenations, and other chemistries. “We expect Aromor, with its strong R&D capabilities, to provide us with cost-effective quality materials,” says IFF CEO Douglas D. Tough.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter