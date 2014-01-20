Regeneron Sets Eye Drug Pact

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is working with Bayer HealthCare to develop an antibody to the platelet-derived growth factor receptor β (PDGFR-β). The partners want to combine it with Regeneron’s eye drug Eylea, which inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor, as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. Bayer will pay $26 million up front, up to $40 million in milestone payments, and share development costs. Separately, Regeneron has launched a human genetics initiative to define disease targets. Its new Regeneron Genetics Center subsidiary will collaborate with the Geisinger Health System of Pennsylvania and NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute.
