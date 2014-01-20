Siluria, Braskem Collaborating

Siluria Technologies plans to build a demonstration plant for its methane oxidative coupling technology at the La Porte, Texas, site of Brazilian chemical maker Braskem. Methane oxidative coupling converts methane into ethylene, circumventing the energy-intensive steam cracking process customarily used to make the basic chemical. Siluria expects to complete the demonstration facility by the end of the year. Additionally, Braskem and Siluria will work together to find commercial deployment opportunities for the technology. Braskem has also been granted licensing options.
