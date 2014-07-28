Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DSM plans to build its first North American plant for grades of its Akulon brand nylon 6 that are used to make film for food packaging. The plant is targeted to open in mid-2016, the company says. Its location is still under evaluation.

American Elements, a Los Angeles-based advanced-materials supplier, is expanding its capacity to make ultra-high-purity metals and chemicals for use in applications such as optics, electronics, photovoltaics, and lasers. The additional capacity will be available in August, the firm says.

Westlake Chemical Partners, the ethylene-making limited partnership being spun out of Westlake Chemical, is commencing the initial public offering of its common units, akin to shares. The company is offering 11.3 million units at $19.00 to $21.00 apiece.

Meredian, which calls itself the world’s largest producer of polyhydroxyalkanoates, has merged with DaniMer Scientific, a developer of renewable and biodegradable materials. The two firms, both based in Bainbridge, Ga., had been sister companies with some common ownership.

Marrone Bio Innovations, a California-based biopesticides developer, and the Israeli plant genomics firm ­Evogene will work together to discover novel modes of biological action for insect control. The partners will share revenue from all products developed through their collaboration.

Graphene Frontiers, a spin-off from the University of Pennsylvania, has raised $1.6 million in a second round of seed funding. The firm has developed graphene-based electronic sensors to detect biomarkers such as the Lyme disease antigen.

Solexel, a Milpitas, Calif.-based maker of thin-crystalline-silicon solar modules, has raised $31 million in a round of financing. The roofing company GAF participated. Solexel holds the world-record efficiency for a thin-crystalline-silicon solar cell.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals will acquire Ben Venue Laboratories’ Bedford, Ohio, facility. One of the world’s largest generic injectable drug plants, it closed in late 2013 after a series of manufacturing problems. Hikma, which agreed to buy Ben Venue’s business in June, says it may restart part of the plant.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis
Asahi Kasei moves deeper into pharmaceuticals
Corteva invests in Israeli microbe firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE