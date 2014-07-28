C&EN’s Global Top 50 Chemical Firms For 2014

July 28, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 30
The world’s largest chemical firms are growing and enjoying stronger profits
Cover image:
Credit:
The world’s largest chemical firms are growing and enjoying stronger profits
Gel-shell beads could make directed evolution of biomolecules easier to carry out
Undergraduates set their sights on unconventional roles that will put their degrees to work
A look at recent patenting activity in graphene-based electronics, brought to you by C&EN and CAS
With groundwork in collaborative pharmaceutical research in place, new groups are taking the practice a step further
Self-assembled structures show glowing response to changes in acidity