July 28, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 30

The world’s largest chemical firms are growing and enjoying stronger profits

Volume 92 | Issue 30
Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 Chemical Firms For 2014

Food Label Fight

FDA proposal to include added sugars, change nutrients sparks debate

Encapsulation Speeds Up Directed Evolution Of Enzymes

Gel-shell beads could make directed evolution of biomolecules easier to carry out

  • Employment

    Chemistry Students Describe Their Dream Jobs

    Undergraduates set their sights on unconventional roles that will put their degrees to work

  • Materials

    Patent Picks: Graphene-Based Electronics

    A look at recent patenting activity in graphene-based electronics, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Business

    The Rise And Rise Of Research Consortia

    With groundwork in collaborative pharmaceutical research in place, new groups are taking the practice a step further

Science Concentrates

Materials

Ultrasensitive Nanoprobes Illuminate pH Levels

Self-assembled structures show glowing response to changes in acidity

Business & Policy Concentrates

