Council Agenda Announced For American Chemical Society National Meeting In San Francisco

When the American Chemical Society Council meets next month during the ACS national meeting in San Francisco, it will elect members for three committees, decide whether two other committees should continue, and vote on a boundary change for a local section. The council will also decide whether to approve changes to ACS’s guidelines on employment and to establish a new international chemical sciences chapter.
The council will elect, as it does at all fall national meetings, members to the Committee on Committees (ConC), the Council Policy Committee, and the Committee on Nominations & Elections. In San Francisco, ConC will seek council approval to continue the Committees on Patents & Related Matters and on Technician Affairs.
The Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs will ask the council to approve slight revisions to the society’s Professional Employment Guidelines, which were last updated in 2009. The changes are intended to reflect current practices in the workplace and changes in U.S. labor laws and policies.
Other business before the council includes a petition to extend the boundary of the Philadelphia Section to absorb the territory of the Ocean County, N.J., local section, which is being dissolved because of inactivity. The Committee on Local Section Activities will review the petition in San Francisco and make a recommendation to the council, which will then vote on whether to dissolve the Ocean County Section and to approve the petition to make its territory part of the Philadelphia Section.
The council will also vote on a petition to charter the South Africa International Chemical Sciences Chapter.
The ACS Council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Grand Ballroom B at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotel. All ACS members are encouraged to attend the meeting, which starts at 8 AM.
