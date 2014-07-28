Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Council Agenda Announced For American Chemical Society National Meeting In San Francisco

Votes on employment guidelines and a new international chapter are on the agenda

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Access the agenda for the Aug. 13 council meeting at www.acs.org/councilors.

When the American Chemical Society Council meets next month during the ACS national meeting in San Francisco, it will elect members for three committees, decide whether two other committees should continue, and vote on a boundary change for a local section. The council will also decide whether to approve changes to ACS’s guidelines on employment and to establish a new international chemical sciences chapter.

The council will elect, as it does at all fall national meetings, members to the Committee on Committees (ConC), the Council Policy Committee, and the Committee on Nominations & Elections. In San Francisco, ConC will seek council approval to continue the Committees on Patents & Related Matters and on Technician Affairs.

The Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs will ask the council to approve slight revisions to the society’s Professional Employment Guidelines, which were last updated in 2009. The changes are intended to reflect current practices in the workplace and changes in U.S. labor laws and policies.

Other business before the council includes a petition to extend the boundary of the Philadelphia Section to absorb the territory of the Ocean County, N.J., local section, which is being dissolved because of inactivity. The Committee on Local Section Activities will review the petition in San Francisco and make a recommendation to the council, which will then vote on whether to dissolve the Ocean County Section and to approve the petition to make its territory part of the Philadelphia Section.

The council will also vote on a petition to charter the South Africa International Chemical Sciences Chapter.

The ACS Council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Grand Ballroom B at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotel. All ACS members are encouraged to attend the meeting, which starts at 8 AM.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Council takes action on 9 recommendations and elects members to 3 committees at ACS Fall 2024
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shaping ACS governance through unit bylaws
Council Agenda Announced For American Chemical Society National Meeting In Indianapolis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE