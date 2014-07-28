David Walt Receives Esselen Award

David R. Walt, a professor of chemistry at Tufts University, is the recipient of the 2014 Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest for his work in developing single-molecule detection systems for protein diagnostics.
The award is presented by the ACS Northeastern Section in honor of outstanding scientific achievement that contributes to the public well-being and communicates positive values of the chemical profession. It consists of a medal and a $5,000 cash prize.
Walt’s work has resulted in the founding of Quanterix, which manufactures highly sensitive diagnostic systems capable of detecting individual proteins at single-molecule levels. Applications of this technology are numerous and include the detection of proteins associated with cancer tumors and proteins associated with traumatic brain injuries and other neurological conditions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter