Deputy Director Of NSF Steps Down

National Science Foundation Deputy Director Cora B. Marrett, who has served the agency on and off since 1992, is stepping down next month, NSF announced last week. In addition to her role as deputy director, Marrett has served as acting director twice, most recently from March 2013 to March 2014 while the agency awaited confirmation of Director France A. Córdova. “Marrett has been an immensely capable and committed custodian for NSF programs and management for two decades,” said John P. Holdren, director of the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy. Marrett first came to NSF in 1992 as the inaugural assistant director for the Social, Behavioral & Economic Sciences Directorate. Marrett left for the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1996 but returned to NSF in 2007 as assistant director for education and human resources. She was NSF acting deputy director from 2009 to 2011, when she officially became deputy director.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter