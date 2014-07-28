Drugmakers Offer Compounds For R&D

Seven drug companies are making “deprioritized” compounds available to British researchers through a new agreement with the U.K.’s Medical Research Council. AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Takeda, and UCB will each provide MRC with a number of molecules they are no longer developing. Academic scientists then can apply for MRC funding to use them in research projects. The program builds on an earlier compound-sharing agreement between MRC and AstraZeneca.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter