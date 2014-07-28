Advertisement

People

Ernst Homburg Wins HIST Award

by Linda Wang
July 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 30
Homburg
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Ernst Homburg
Photo of Ernst Homburg, professor of history of science and technology at Maastricht University, in the Netherlands.
Credit: Courtesy of Ernst Homburg

Ernst Homburg, a professor of history of science and technology at Maastricht University, in the Netherlands, has been awarded the 2014 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The award is given annually by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry.

Homburg coorganized and helped write two multivolume book series on the history of technology in the 19th and 20th centuries. He has also published books and articles on the history of the European chemical industry, on the development of the chemist’s profession, on the history of chemical education and the popularization of chemistry, on environmental history, and on the emergence and further development of industrial R&D.

He will be honored during a symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

