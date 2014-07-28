Ernst Homburg Wins HIST Award

Ernst Homburg, a professor of history of science and technology at Maastricht University, in the Netherlands, has been awarded the 2014 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The award is given annually by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry.
Homburg coorganized and helped write two multivolume book series on the history of technology in the 19th and 20th centuries. He has also published books and articles on the history of the European chemical industry, on the development of the chemist’s profession, on the history of chemical education and the popularization of chemistry, on environmental history, and on the emergence and further development of industrial R&D.
He will be honored during a symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco.
