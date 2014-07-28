GE Pilots New Fuel-Cell Technology

General Electric will manufacture a new type of fuel cell at a pilot plant under construction in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The cell generates electricity from natural gas with a solid zirconium oxide electrolyte and a cathode and anode made of ceramics. No expensive platinum catalysts are involved, GE says. Stationary units made from stacks of the fuel cells will provide between 1 and 10 MW of power, the company says. When fed heated methane, the cells convert 65% of energy into electricity. An optional waste heat capture device can increase efficiency to up to 95%.
