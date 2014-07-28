Gas Suppliers Seal Chemical Deals

Praxair and Air Liquide have both signed contracts to supply oxygen for new chemical complexes. Praxair’s deal involves construction of an air separation unit in Nanjing, China, that will supply a nearby propylene oxide/methyl tert-butyl ether plant being built by Sinopec and Huntsman Corp. Air Liquide will build a $120 million air separation unit to supply oxygen to an OCI methanol plant under construction in Beaumont, Texas. The Air Liquide unit will also supply argon and nitrogen to customers connected to its pipeline network in Texas and Louisiana.
