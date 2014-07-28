Illumina Advances Sequencing Overseas

Illumina has signed two deals that will expand the use of its next-generation sequencing technology overseas. It is working with China’s Berry Genomics to develop an NGS system for noninvasive prenatal testing. A version of the system, which uses Illumina’s instrument and Berry’s assays and software, is in late-stage review with the Chinese FDA, the companies say. In Qatar, the new Sidra Medical & Research Center will house a high-throughput genomics center to conduct gene-sequencing and population studies for the Middle East and North Africa. It will use Illumina’s HiSeq X Ten system, initially to create an Arab reference genome to explore genetic variants in the population.
