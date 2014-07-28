Invista Wins China Trade-Secret Case

Invista has successfully sued, in China, an engineer it accused of stealing trade secrets relating to the production of purified terephthalic acid, a polyester raw material. The Beijing Intermediate People’s Court ruled in Invista’s favor and ordered the engineer to return all documents and files he fraudulently acquired, to refrain from disclosing details of Invista’s technology, and to reveal the names of individuals or entities to which he disclosed details of the technology. Invista says the unnamed engineer had access to its technology while employed by a Chinese engineering design company where he no longer works.
