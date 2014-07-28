MedImmune, Advaxis Test Combo Therapy

AstraZeneca’s MedImmune unit will collaborate with Advaxis, a U.S.-based specialist in developing cancer immunotherapies. The pair plans Phase I and II trials that combine MedImmune’s MEDI4736, an anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, with Advaxis’s ADXS-HPV vaccine as a treatment for patients with certain cervical, head, and neck cancers associated with human papillomavirus. Advaxis will fund and conduct the study. MedImmune has first right of negotiation for further development of combinations involving MEDI4736 and ADXS-HPV.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter