Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Practice What You Preach

July 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Chemical Society publishes policy statements promoting sustainability and encouraging reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. C&EN Acting Editor-in-Chief Rudy Baum has written persuasively and repeatedly on these topics. If ACS is truly committed to these principles, why does it continue to publish print-format journals and other publications?

Moving to an exclusively digital format would preserve natural resources and significantly reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions. Likewise, why does ACS not better facilitate virtual attendance at its regional and national meetings? I suspect the response to these questions would be that many ACS members prefer printed publications and going to meetings in person.

Forcing a digital format might result in fewer journal subscriptions. Such changes may contribute to a reduction in society membership. Jobs would be lost. Such justifications, which are largely financial, are not so different from those given by government officials who resist tighter control of greenhouse gas emissions. They also are concerned about adverse economic effects, loss of jobs, and the future prominence of their organizations.

Perhaps Baum and others representing ACS should moderate their criticism of politicians for inaction until ACS is ready to act on, rather than just talk about, these issues.

Chris Erickson
Willard, Utah

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: Toward a tax on carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump Administration works to reverse U.S. course on climate action
Advocating For Science Funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE